Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Down 16.0% in September

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRRTY opened at $4.71 on Friday. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This is an increase from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

