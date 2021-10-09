Marlin (POND) Price Reaches $0.0921 on Top Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Marlin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $67.87 million and approximately $26.39 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0921 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00062863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00141217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00091976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.92 or 0.99986441 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.48 or 0.06345069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

