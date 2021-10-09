Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $390.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $345.92.

Shares of MLM opened at $357.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $366.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $239.70 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

