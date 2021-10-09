Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of -134.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $67.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.79.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

