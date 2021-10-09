Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.79.

Shares of MRVL opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $67.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

