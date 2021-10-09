Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.79.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

