Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $80.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

