Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRVL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology stock opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.