Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,840 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $194,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.24.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

