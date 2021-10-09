Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 110,416 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,351,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 110,416 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.42% of Urban Outfitters worth $179,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

