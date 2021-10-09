Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 853,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 146,488 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Masimo were worth $207,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Masimo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $271.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $288.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.47.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.