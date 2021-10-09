Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $564.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.80 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,492,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $4,175,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $6,003,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

