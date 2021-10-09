McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $306.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.50.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $247.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.53. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $249.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.