McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 19.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,740 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $10,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 14.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MGRC opened at $74.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.