Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives €9.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.81 ($11.54).

Several research analysts have weighed in on B4B3 shares. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Metro in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Metro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Metro in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Metro in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Metro in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Metro alerts:

ETR:B4B3 opened at €11.70 ($13.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91. Metro has a twelve month low of €8.40 ($9.88) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.