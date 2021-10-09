Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,520,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $3,492,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,381.40.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,385.30 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $985.05 and a one year high of $1,626.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,517.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,383.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

