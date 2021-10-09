Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $6.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $88.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $3.11 on Friday, hitting $146.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,311. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.17. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $166.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 26.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.