Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to post $35.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Mirati Therapeutics reported sales of $11.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $32.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $65.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $81.18 million, with estimates ranging from $4.41 million to $166.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after buying an additional 701,778 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.23. 414,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,829. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $131.46 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.60.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.