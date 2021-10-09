Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Holdings Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 22.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 175.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 353.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 120,435 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 255,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 261,119 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $806.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $31.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

