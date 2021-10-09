Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FR. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $52.09. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

