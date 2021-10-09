Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 58.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 17.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,767,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,117,000 after acquiring an additional 260,185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,452,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 34.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,816,000 after buying an additional 322,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,103,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

