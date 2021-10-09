Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $129,000 in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 11.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

In other Terminix Global news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMX stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.