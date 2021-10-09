MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,791,000 after purchasing an additional 89,110 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,820,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 50,333 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $142.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.22. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

