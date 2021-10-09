Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.00

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (CURRENCY:MCPC) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Mobile Crypto Pay Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has a market cap of $15,955.51 and approximately $17.00 worth of Mobile Crypto Pay Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00039817 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001356 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

