Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,355,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,572 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Moderna worth $787,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

Shares of MRNA opened at $304.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total transaction of $3,583,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,678,785.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,979,560 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.