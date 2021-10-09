Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Moelis & Company posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MC. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 48.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,241,000 after buying an additional 143,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 133,461 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.27. 294,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $68.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

