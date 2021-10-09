Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,915 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.4% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $30,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,650,000 after purchasing an additional 129,177 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 809,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,252,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

VNQI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. 4,938,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,369. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.20. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

