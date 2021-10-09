Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $13,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $160.86. 916,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,527. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.18 and a 200 day moving average of $179.32.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.05.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.