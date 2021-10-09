Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 836 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $277.96. 1,131,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,687. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.63 and a one year high of $293.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.25 and a 200 day moving average of $269.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

