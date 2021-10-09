Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,112 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.93. 4,343,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,058,385. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $423.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.