Morgan Stanley Lowers Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target to GBX 253

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 253 ($3.31) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 208.36 ($2.72).

EMG opened at GBX 201.70 ($2.64) on Thursday. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 220.20 ($2.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 210.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 309.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.15.

In other news, insider Richard Berliand bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

