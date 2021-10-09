Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RKWBF. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ROCKWOOL International A/S has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS RKWBF opened at $531.25 on Tuesday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a twelve month low of $346.00 and a twelve month high of $531.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.72.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

