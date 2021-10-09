Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of MLSPF opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

