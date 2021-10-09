Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MOTR. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Libertas Partners lifted their price target on Motorpoint Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

LON:MOTR opened at GBX 372 ($4.86) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £335.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29. Motorpoint Group has a one year low of GBX 248 ($3.24) and a one year high of GBX 401 ($5.24). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 348.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 315.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

