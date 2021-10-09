mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (MTA)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001203 BTC on major exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $11.44 million and $6.77 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00050140 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002452 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00230893 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012704 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00102110 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

