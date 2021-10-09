mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001203 BTC on major exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $11.44 million and $6.77 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00050140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00230893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00102110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.