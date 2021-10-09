mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.31 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.31 million and approximately $129,755.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,059.55 or 1.00020673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00064494 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00050802 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.91 or 0.00535734 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.