Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Shares Down 1.8%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) was down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 213,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 548,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 126.16% and a negative return on equity of 115.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Muscle Maker by 37.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Muscle Maker during the first quarter valued at $324,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Muscle Maker during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Muscle Maker during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

