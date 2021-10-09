MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires 9,263 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $17,975,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,205,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,882 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,431.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 556,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 567.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 225,705 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 168,866 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $26.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 million. Research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

