MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 90,000 GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth $492,000.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

GIG stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG).

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.