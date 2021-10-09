MYDA Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,182 Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,182 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Renren at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renren in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Renren stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. Renren Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

