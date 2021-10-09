MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $579,000 in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Clearwater Paper at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLW. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 88.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,543,000 after buying an additional 200,411 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 47.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 412.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

NYSE:CLW opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $645.62 million, a PE ratio of 168.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.