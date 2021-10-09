MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $380,000 Investment in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $575.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

