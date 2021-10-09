MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $495,000 Investment in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,709,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,456,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,826,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,711,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.81.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

