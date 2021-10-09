MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of SWIR opened at $15.48 on Friday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWIR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.