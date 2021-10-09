MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $495,000 Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.81.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.