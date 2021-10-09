National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Holdings Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in National Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.99 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 256.20 and a beta of 1.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

