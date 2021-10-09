National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,370 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Vision were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $61.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

