Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.75 Million Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 23.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Investec upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DBS Vickers upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $28.47 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 114.74%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

