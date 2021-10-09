Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,837 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,759,000 after purchasing an additional 569,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after buying an additional 144,167 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 631.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 139,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 120,773 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,805,000 after buying an additional 82,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,841,000 after buying an additional 77,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE NTB opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.95. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

