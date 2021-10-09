Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,046 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $1,556,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 38.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. The business had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

PB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

